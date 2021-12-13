Rain for the Inland Northwest, snow for the mountains – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 13:

Snow on east and west mountain passes

Afternoon rain/snow

Light snow overnight

Colder week ahead

We will see rain/snow showers this afternoon.

Temperatures will be chilly but above average today. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

A cooler and quiet Tuesday is ahead with another system rolling in Wednesday night into Thursday.

Expect cooler temperatures and snow starting Friday night through Saturday.