Rain for the Inland Northwest, snow for the mountains – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 13:

  • Snow on east and west mountain passes
  • Afternoon rain/snow
  • Light snow overnight
  • Colder week ahead

We will see rain/snow showers this afternoon.

Temperatures will be chilly but above average today. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

A cooler and quiet Tuesday is ahead with another system rolling in Wednesday night into Thursday.

Expect cooler temperatures and snow starting Friday night through Saturday.

