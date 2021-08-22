Rain fades away, windy to finish up the weekend -Matt

After a lot of wet weather around the region Friday night, rain is more scattered on Saturday and will taper off after sunset. Expect a nice start to Sunday with temperatures in the mid 50s and dry conditions.

It should be a nice day to get outside on Sunday morning with decent to good air quality and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25-30 mph late in the afternoon. the wind could bring some smoke and haze into our region during the evening from fires burning in the Cascades. Most of the day however should be quite pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances are very low on Sunday which will be the trend for much of next week.

Monday will be quite cool with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly sunny skies. The weather stays calm through the middle of the week and will warm up to the low 80s.