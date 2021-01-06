Rain ends this evening, but snow continues in the mountains – Mark

You are halfway through the week!

We’re starting off rainy, but that will taper off by the end of the day.

Here is a look at your 4 Things to Know this afternoon:

Rain showers today, but ending this evening

Mountain snow continues to the north

Thursday will be cloudy and mild

Friday morning could bring some more snow

Across the state, we are seeing warmer weather and wet conditions, with snow in the Cascades.

A system will bring rain showers to our area for the day with more mountain showers tonight. Cloudy Thursday with morning snow showers Friday. A cloudy and mild weekend expected.