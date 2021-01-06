Rain ends this evening, but snow continues in the mountains – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

You are halfway through the week!

We’re starting off rainy, but that will taper off by the end of the day.

Here is a look at your 4 Things to Know this afternoon:

  • Rain showers today, but ending this evening
  • Mountain snow continues to the north
  • Thursday will be cloudy and mild
  • Friday morning could bring some more snow

Across the state, we are seeing warmer weather and wet conditions, with snow in the Cascades.

A system will bring rain showers to our area for the day with more mountain showers tonight. Cloudy Thursday with morning snow showers Friday. A cloudy and mild weekend expected.

