Rain ends this evening, but snow continues in the mountains – Mark
You are halfway through the week!
We’re starting off rainy, but that will taper off by the end of the day.
Here is a look at your 4 Things to Know this afternoon:
- Rain showers today, but ending this evening
- Mountain snow continues to the north
- Thursday will be cloudy and mild
- Friday morning could bring some more snow
Across the state, we are seeing warmer weather and wet conditions, with snow in the Cascades.
A system will bring rain showers to our area for the day with more mountain showers tonight. Cloudy Thursday with morning snow showers Friday. A cloudy and mild weekend expected.
