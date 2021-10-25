Rain continues overnight, showery week ahead – Matt

Expect a heavier round or two of rain to swing over the Inland Northwest Sunday night and early Monday morning before we get a break after sunrise. Some of these showers will bring gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph overnight; windy but not severe. Temperatures will linger in the 40s. Conditions should be dry as we wake up and head off to work and school.

Scattered showers build up again on Monday afternoon. These will not be as widespread as other days recently and rain chances will stay on the lower side at 30 percent. Rain will be a frequent fixture in the forecast as we’ll have higher chances on Monday, Thursday, and Friday of this week. Wednesday is the only day where it’s expected to be largely rain-free.



Temperatures won’t change much during this cloudy and rainy weather pattern. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 40s. Starting on Thursday some areas will dip into the 30s briefly in the morning.

Halloween weekend looks like the first extended period of dry weather in a while. We’re forecasting rain to clear out on Friday night and stay away through trick-or-treat time.

