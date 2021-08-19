Rain chances rising into the weekend – Matt

After a cool start it will be a mild and pleasant Thursday. Highs this afternoon will hit around 80 in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, the mid-80s along the Columbia River, and the mid-70s in North Idaho. In the Spokane area look for more smoke activity on the Ford Corkscrew Fire to add some haze in afternoon and evening. That being said air quality should remain good or moderate for most areas today.

Skies will start clear and turn partly cloudy this afternoon. One or two showers will cross over from Canada to the Northeastern tip of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. These are unlikely to be more than unsatisfying sprinkles. Skies clear again tonight with lows in the middle and upper 50s.

We’ve got a lot of changes coming on Friday as another system drops down over the Pacific Northwest. Expect showers and storms to develop Friday afternoon and evening and continue off-and-on around the area through Saturday evening. The best chance for rain for most of our area looks like Friday night and early Saturday morning. While this means there should be room on Saturday for getting outside, once things heat up Saturday afternoon another round of rain is likely.

Sunday will be dry and windy, so that looks like the best day to get outside this weekend. High temperatures will stay in the 70s Friday through Sunday with the rain and clouds hanging around. We heat up again next week, but temperatures look like they’re going to just stay average or below average for late August.