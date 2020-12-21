Rain and winds today, calmer and cooler Tuesday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 21:
Expect morning and afternoon showers.
Temperatures are well above average.
This afternoon will be windy with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Conditions are drying out and cooling down overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday will see sunshine and temperatures in the mid-30s. Expect cloudy and mild conditions into Christmas with more dry weather expected.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.