Rain and storms move in tonight – Matt

Temperatures are starting off mild this morning. Expect the AM hours to be in the 60s with building clouds starting around midday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the Cascades, Eastern Oregon, and the Idaho mountains in the afternoon before moving north across our area tonight. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances increase after 4 p.m.

Expect wet weather to linger through the night and much of Saturday. Showers on Saturday morning will fizzle before developing again in the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild overnight in the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the low 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be dry and wind with 30 mph gusts likely in the afternoon. Sunday should be a nice day to get outside. Smoke and haze could become a factor late in the day however. Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday, in the mid to upper 70s.