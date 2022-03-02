Rain and more rain into Thursday – Mark

I hope you’re getting used to the rain.

We start with light rain today and it will continue into Thursday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Our light showers turn to heavier rain

That rain continues overnight

Our highs are around 50 degres

We dry up by Thursday afternoon

Today’s highs are nice and mild with high 40s into the mid 50s.

More light rain will fall today, tonight and Thursday morning. We dry out for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.