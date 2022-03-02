Rain and more rain into Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

I hope you’re getting used to the rain.

We start with light rain today and it will continue into Thursday.

Wed Mid 12 Hrs

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Our light showers turn to heavier rain
  • That rain continues overnight
  • Our highs are around 50 degres
  • We dry up by Thursday afternoon

Wed Mid 4 Things

Today’s highs are nice and mild with high 40s into the mid 50s.

Wed Hi

More light rain will fall today, tonight and Thursday morning. We dry out for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wed Planning 7 Day

