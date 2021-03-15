Rain and light snow possible for our Monday morning – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a sunny and warm Sunday across the region! Temperatures were in the 60s in many places. We have changes heading our way for the start of our work week.

We have about a 50% chance to see some rain in the early portion of our day. Some places could even see some light snow. Accumulations will be little to none. Once the wet weather clears out, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures closer to our average.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and 50s for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll start warming up mid week once again, with a high of 62 degrees on Thursday! We’ll cool back just in time for the official start of Spring. Enjoy!