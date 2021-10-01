Rain and gusty winds tonight followed by beautiful fall weather for the weekend – Kris

October starts tomorrow! In many neighborhoods, that means it’s time to drag out the Halloween and harvest decorations and get busy on a front-yard display. Despite some rain and gusty winds this evening, the weather will cooperate with your plans to get into the seasonal spirit. A cold front is crossing the region bringing brief heavy downpours and wind gusts of up to 30 mph. By Friday morning, the front will be gone and we will be dry across the region with decreasing clouds. It’s going to be a cooler day despite the sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.

The dry weather will continue all the way through the weekend with a warming trend. A system passing by to our north might bring an increase in clouds on Saturday, but it will still be dry. Temperatures will be back in the 70s starting on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. Cooler, possibly wetter weather is in the forecast by the end of next week.