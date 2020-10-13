Rain and gusty winds in the forecast for Tuesday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a mild day across the region on Monday with breezy conditions. We’re expecting big changes in the forecast as we head into Tuesday.
We’ll start seeing rain as early as 3 a.m. into the early afternoon. Those winds will really start to pick up around 2 p.m., with gusts up to 55 mph in some places. A High Wind Watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon.
In Spokane, we’re forecasting gusts up to 36 mph. As of right now, it looks like gusts will stay in the 30-40 mph range until 11 p.m.
The good news is fire danger is low right now. That’s thanks to the recent rain we’ve had. However, there are still risks heading into Tuesday.
Those risks include downed trees, possible power outages, and outdoor objects being blown away. Thankfully, you still have a few hours left to move any loose items inside before the storm arrives.
