Rain and gusty winds in the forecast for Tuesday – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a mild day across the region on Monday with breezy conditions. We’re expecting big changes in the forecast as we head into Tuesday.

TUESDAY PLANNER: I wish I could tell you that there's a good time frame to get some work done outdoors, but there really isn't. Rain will continue until the early afternoon hours. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are expected starting at 2 pm, gradually decreasing around 10 pm. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/JhOYA7pB6V — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 12, 2020

We’ll start seeing rain as early as 3 a.m. into the early afternoon. Those winds will really start to pick up around 2 p.m., with gusts up to 55 mph in some places. A High Wind Watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: We're forecasting wet weather overnight until Tuesday morning/early afternoon. Winds will be the strongest around around 2-4 pm, but could stick around until 10 pm. We also have a High Wind Watch going into effect Tuesday afternoon. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/rz4nTLzFcS — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 12, 2020

In Spokane, we’re forecasting gusts up to 36 mph. As of right now, it looks like gusts will stay in the 30-40 mph range until 11 p.m.

The good news is fire danger is low right now. That’s thanks to the recent rain we’ve had. However, there are still risks heading into Tuesday.

WINDY TUESDAY: Wondering how this wind will impact you? It's possible we could see some downed trees/ possible power outages. Make sure to move any outdoor objects that can be blown away inside. Thankfully, fire danger isn't a major concern thanks to all of that rain. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/Ck8UgK2tki — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 12, 2020

Those risks include downed trees, possible power outages, and outdoor objects being blown away. Thankfully, you still have a few hours left to move any loose items inside before the storm arrives.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.