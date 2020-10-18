Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures in the forecast for Sunday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – I hope everyone soaked up that sunshine on Saturday! We have a wet Sunday in store for us across the region. Some areas like Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry could even see some SNOW!
High temperatures will vary from lower 40s, all the way to mid 60s. We’ll reach 54 degrees in Spokane. Although it may be wet outside, we’re expecting most of that to clear out heading into the afternoon hours.
The rain isn’t the only change we’re expecting. We have colder temperatures on the way as we near the end of next week. We’ll start off in the 50s, gradually cooling into the 40s, and eventually the 30s over the weekend. Burr!
Hope you’re ready for the cool down! Have a great Sunday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.