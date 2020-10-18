Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures in the forecast for Sunday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – I hope everyone soaked up that sunshine on Saturday! We have a wet Sunday in store for us across the region. Some areas like Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry could even see some SNOW!

SUNDAY PLANNER: We'll mostly likely see rain starting in the early morning hours up until 11 a.m./noon. Expect cloudy skies for the majority of the day with temperatures in the 50s. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/XouYUjWWf6 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 17, 2020

High temperatures will vary from lower 40s, all the way to mid 60s. We’ll reach 54 degrees in Spokane. Although it may be wet outside, we’re expecting most of that to clear out heading into the afternoon hours.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: We're expecting cloudy skies as we head into tonight, with a chance for rain after 5 a.m. That rain should stick around into early Sunday afternoon, so plan accordingly! Temps will also start to drop gradually heading into next week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/xGLWEaVmlu — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 17, 2020

The rain isn’t the only change we’re expecting. We have colder temperatures on the way as we near the end of next week. We’ll start off in the 50s, gradually cooling into the 40s, and eventually the 30s over the weekend. Burr!

COOLING DOWN: Here's that gradual cool down I was telling you about. We'll start in the 50s… slowly creeping into those 40s…AND even 30s next Saturday. Are you ready?! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/AXpd7Css9H — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) October 17, 2020

Hope you’re ready for the cool down! Have a great Sunday.

