Racist, anti-Semitic flyers left on cars in Emerson Garfield neighborhood

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Racist and anti-Semitic flyers were found on cars in Spokane’s Emerson Garfield neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The flyers promote a pro-white group and their radio show.

This comes just two days after a hate crime at Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom. On Monday, the temple was defaced with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related, but a suspect has not been identified in either situation.

Sergeant Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department said they have received a few calls about the flyers and are looking into it.

RELATED: ‘An act of terrorism’: Spokane County Human Rights Task Force denounces hate crime at Temple Beth Shalom

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.