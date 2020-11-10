Rachele E. Meuli-Hoisington

Rachel E Meuli-Hoisington was born March 29,1956. After a long fight with cancer and COVID she passed away on November 3,2020 in Newport, Washington. Rachel was born to Selmer and Evelyn Meuli in Whitefish, MT. Her family moved to Quartzsite, AZ for a few years and then to Newport, WA where she stayed. She met her husband David Hoisington while she bartending at The Pantry in Newport. They were married 35 years. Rachel and David became foster parents before adopting four brothers and sisters. Later they found out Rachel was pregnant with Amie.

Rachel also did a lot of volunteer work. She served 26 years as a firefighter/EMT, served at the Cusick Food Bank, and worked the Pend Oreille Poker Paddle. Rachel would go out of her way to help anyone. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 17 years as a mail carrier before retiring.

Rachel is survived by her three brothers; Marvin (Debbie), Ed (Debbie), Gene (Lori) Meuli of Montana and her husband David Hoisington. She is also survived by five kids; Cindi, Mellany, David, Joel, and Amie along with her 12 grandchildren.

Six months ago, she had a sudden cancerous brain tumor that was quickly removed. She had treatments every other week and her plan was to go to Portland to have a stem cell transplant. At her last treatment she received the great news that she was in remission. However, she needed a blood transfusion and learned at the hospital that she tested positive for COVID.

She will be loved and dearly missed by all. She is being interred at the Newport Cemetery. There will be a small family service due to COVID. November 13, 2020 at 1PM, Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home will be presenting the service via Facebook Live for anyone who would like to see the service. In the spring, a celebration of life will be held for the community.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7C%7C6e95ba4653d947b89ed308d8859b8a10%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637406250375961259%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=XyHMNaApdU6wySCZ9V8etBPss2SXuVexlXvcUVSKwac%3D&reserved=0>.