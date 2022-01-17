Race and ethnicity may play a factor in receiving antibody treatment CDC says
SPOKANE, Wash. — A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that COVID patients who are white were more likely to receive monoclonal antibody treatment compared to those in minority groups.
The CDC’s research included information from 800-thousand COVID patients between March 2020 and August 2021.
Roughly 4 percent of white patients got monoclonal antibodies each month. Minority research showed different results.
