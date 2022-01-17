Race and ethnicity may play a factor in receiving antibody treatment CDC says

by Elise Jawed

Credit: AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that COVID patients who are white were more likely to receive monoclonal antibody treatment compared to those in minority groups.

The CDC’s research included information from 800-thousand COVID patients between March 2020 and August 2021.

Roughly 4 percent of white patients got monoclonal antibodies each month. Minority research showed different results.

For Black patients, only 2.8 percent were tested. For Asian patients it was less than 2.2 percent and for Hispanic patients it was under 2 percent.

Researchers say disparities might be a result of systemic factors such as inadequate insurance coverage and lack of a primary care provider.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.