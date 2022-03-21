Quinn XCII to headline at McCarthey Athletic Center this spring

by Will Wixey

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of pop’s hottest new artists is performing at the McCarthey Athletic Center this spring!

Quinn XCII will headline the Gonzaga Student Body Association’s annual spring concert on April 22. The Detroit-born singer-songwriter has amassed over 2 billion global streams and has performed at some of the world’s biggest festivals, like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. His music is categorized as electronic dance and pop.

The vocal talents of Tiffany Day and Kaitlyn Wiens will open for the concert.

The event is on April 22 at 7 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Tickets are $15 for Gonzaga students and $30 for community members. You can purchase tickets online here.

READ: Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and WILLOW to play Spokane Arena

READ: ZZ Top headed to the Spokane this summer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.