Quincy PD looking for suspects in Saturday gunfire incident

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

QUINCY, Wash. — Quincy Police need help finding suspects in an incident involving several gunshots on Saturday.

According to Quincy Police, several callers reported gunshots near Third Avenue and J Street.

By the time officers arrived, suspects had already fled the area. They were able to recover some bullet casings.

Detectives also arrived, learning that nobody seemed to be injured in this incident, but several vehicles, a boat and a house were damaged by gunshots.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

Last night at around 9:47 pm Quincy Police Officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots heard in the… Posted by Quincy Police Department – WA on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call MACC Dispatch non-emergency at (509) 762-1160, or the Quincy Police Department at (509) 787-4718 or (509) 787-2222.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.