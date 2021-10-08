Quincy High School student arrested for bringing gun on school grounds

by Erin Robinson

Police Lights Police Lights

QUINCY, Wash. — An 18-year-old Quincy High School student was arrested Thursday for bringing a gun on school grounds.

The Quincy Police Department did not identify the student but said no threats were made toward the school.

A school resource officer was told about the gun around 1:15 p.m. and contacted school officials who were already conducting an investigation.

Authorities found drug paraphernalia and a gun inside the student’s car.

The Quincy Police Department then seized the car and arrested the student for having a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.