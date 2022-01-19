Quiet Wednesday, active weather Thursday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snow/sleet/graupel showers still drifting around the Inland Northwest will fade away overnight while cloudy and sometimes foggy weather settles in for the morning. Look for patchy freezing fog on Wednesday morning and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Overall expect the day to be quiet, though a stray snow flurry isn’t out of the question. Highs will reach the mid-30s on Wednesday with snow building in the Cascades by the evening.

Snow and rain will swing across the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. While snow is possible in Spokane Wednesday night it’s likely to be pretty brief before we transition over to rain. The best odds for snow will be in the Northeast Washington valleys and the Idaho Panhandle. Any snow amounts won’t be much to write home about since this system is going to move in and out quickly. Odds look good for improving weather on Thursday afternoon.

Over the weekend strong high pressure settles in, meaning more fog in the morning and the daily quest for the sun to break through the cloud deck in the afternoon. This pattern looks like it will continue into at least next Monday.