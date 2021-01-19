Quiet weather this week followed by a COLD WEEKEND! -Kris

You can take a nice long break this week from worrying about the weather. No windstorms, no snowstorms, only the minor inconvenience of some patchy fog is in the forecast. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy freezing fog through tomorrow morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s, which is just about average.

Temperatures in January have been above average every single day except for one! That was yesterday when we were exactly average. Well, that is about to change. Temperatures will begin cooling a bit the second half of the workweek, and then drop even more for the weekend. Highs will be running between five and ten degrees below average for Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of some light snow Sunday evening into Monday, otherwise, any precipitation will be limited to the mountains.