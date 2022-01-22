Quiet weather conditions with some sunshine as we head into the weekend! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wa. — Happy Friday! A quiet Friday evening as we head into the weekend with light winds, seasonal temps, and cloudy skies.

Widespread fog will build tonight after about 10:00 and linger into our Saturday morning. Later in the day, we’ll have more sunshine as our temps climb into the upper-30’s once again.

Between our two weekend days, Saturday looks to be more promising for the sunshine peeking through those clouds. This looks to be the pattern for the week ahead. If you’re headed up to the mountains, you can look forward to 3″ of fresh snow (over the past 24 hours) at Mt. Spokane and 6″ of fresh snow at Lookout Pass.

The latest Climate Prediction Center outlook for February looks to have below normal temps & more precipitation than usual.

-Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Upper-20's tonight with widespread fog developing.

We'll wake up with widespread fog and it will linger till about 10:00 AM. Expect some sunshine later in the day.

If you're making weekend plans around the sunshine, Saturday looks to be most promising.

Hitting the slopes this weekend? There's fresh snow at Lookout Pass & Mt. Spokane.

Our weather for the week ahead is going to be very status-quo & consistent!