Quiet Tuesday weather, but there’s snow in the 7-day forecast – Kris

A few sprinkles and a light rain/snow mix is falling across the region this evening. Expect some slick spots on the roads through tomorrow morning as we cool below freezing. But overall, Tuesday is going to be quiet day of weather. It’s a great chance to do some Christmas shopping, run packages to the post office or walk a dog who is getting overlooked in the holiday hubbub. It will be a cooler day, with highs in the mid 30s. That’s exactly average. There’s the potential for a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon, but with a 3:59 sunset, it won’t last long!

The next system will pass through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It will bring some light snow to the region, including to the valleys. A cooling trend will take our daytime highs close to average, which is close to freezing. That means that the next round of snow will likely stick around. Finally, a stronger storm is on the way for the weekend. It’s tough to predict the amounts this far out, but right now, it is looking like moderate accumulations can be expected throughout the region.