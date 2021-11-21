Quiet and cloudy end to the weekend -Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Cloudy skies have ruled the weekend thus far and that’s not expected to change on Sunday. High pressure is in control, and this time of year it means morning fog and afternoon cloudiness. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and low 30s in the morning with upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday afternoon. A few rays of the sun may peek through late in the day, especially around the Palouse and LC Valley where winds will kick up a little more late in the day.

We’ll get a little break from cloudiness early in the week as winds continue to increase ahead of a front. This front passes on Tuesday morning. Light snow is likely on Tuesday morning with more sustained snowfall in the Idaho Panhandle and east of Coeur d’Alene as a result. This is the day that pass conditions will be the most dicey before we get to Thanksgiving. Temperatures will stay pretty level with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The next weather system arrives on Thanksgiving, with a light mix of rain and snow, transitioning over to rain by the end of the day. Rain showers are likely and temperatures will warm to where we’ll spend most of next weekend above freezing. 4 News Now will keep you informed on any travel troubles through the holiday week ahead.