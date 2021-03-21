Quick turnaround for Gonzaga as they prepare for Oklahoma

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after making a three-point shot against the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) copyright ncaa

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised through their opening round win over Norfolk State, but things will get much tougher in the second round against Oklahoma, and the Zags get just one day to prepare.

Today the Bulldogs met with the media and talked about the quick turnaround and what’s on the schedule today.

Very quick turnaround for @ZagMBB . Mark Few lays out what's ahead today. #GoZags pic.twitter.com/HEVq8uSIlz — Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) March 21, 2021

Mark Few said the thing he’s learned over the years is to focus more on rest. He said in the early years he would put the team through a full practice and tons of film. Now he knows to give the players time to rest so they can play at their top level the next day.

Jalen Suggs on the other hand says his favorite part of the tournament is playing game after game. He and the Zags are hoping they get five more of those games on the way to their first national title.

