Quentin James White

QUENTIN JAMES WHITE

June 25, 1998 – October 22, 2020

Quentin James White returned home to be with his Heavenly Father on October 22, 2020 with his family by his side at the young age of 22.

Born on June 25, 1998, to Mary V White in Newport, Washington, Quentin lived his entire life in Pend Oreille County, except for the 2 years he served on a church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Quentin served in the New Mexico Farmington Mission which covered the Four Corners region of Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Quentin was a graduate of Selkirk High School, class of 2017. He was involved in many sports while in school; baseball, basketball, football, and wrestling. Quentin was a lifelong Boy Scout with a passion for the outdoors. One of his favorite past times was fishing and he would seek any opportunity to fulfill his love of fishing. Quentin also enjoyed hunting and camping. Quentin’s enthusiasm for the outdoors came from the many camping trips to the remote Selkirk Mountains cabin he took with his family. Some of his fondest memories were of being surrounded by friends and family in the pursuit of these activities.

Quentin loved being surrounded by people. He was known for his ever-present, warm and welcoming smile which proved to be irresistible to anyone lucky enough to interact with him. Quentin’s smile and welcoming spirit was the most often shared memory, even by those who only knew him even briefly. Friends and family alike said you could not be in a bad mood when Quentin was around. His life was an example to all who knew him. He lived each day to the fullest and found joy in the simple things. Quentin sought out opportunities to give service to those in need. No task was beneath him in his daily quest to always be kind to everyone. He was also always happy to share his life’s story for, as he said, “My story is, to me anyway, an amazing one.” This summarizes Quentin’s appreciation for life so well.

Quentin was blessed to have had two amazing families. He was raised by his Grandmother, Patricia White following the untimely passing of his mother. Quentin was also a lifelong friend with Jon and Jennifer Carman and family. He would often live with them at their home for periods of time through his involvement with the Boy Scouts, school, and family events. In 2017 Quentin moved in full time with Jon and Jennifer Carman. Together, they all made one large, family Quentin adored and cherished.

He was also so very proud to live in Pend Oreille County and planned to attend college to pursue a career in welding. As a senior in high school, he once said he would have to “leave his mark” when he graduated. Quentin definitely did.

Quentin lived a life that is an example for all of us to emulate. If we all lived our lives as Quentin did, our community would love deeper, and we would be the type of neighbors everyone dreams of having. He made sure those who knew him felt loved and that their needs were important to him.

Quentin is preceded in death by his mother, Mary White and his grandfather, Ray White, Great Uncles Larry and Jess Walker, Great Aunt Betty Valentine, and other family members.

Quentin is survived by his grandmother, Patricia White, and brother, Evan White, of Cusick. Aunts Jackie Walker of Deer Park and Georgene Schwartzenberger of Newport. Great aunts Margaret Brown of Spokane and Mary Tannor of Cusick, Jon and Jennifer Carman and children, Tristan, Hunter, Porter, Madelynn, and Macee.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a check made out to Jennifer or Jon Carman to Mountain West Bank, PO Box 107, Ione, WA 99139. Once the funeral expenses have been paid, anything remaining will be donated to the LDS Missionary Fund to support one of

Quentin’s passions.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 1:00 PM at the NuVu Theater, 209 E 5th Avenue, Metaline Falls.

We all love you deeply you left a very large void in our hearts.

Rest in peace, Quentin.