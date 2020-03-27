Quarantine Quartet: Local music teachers harmonize while social distancing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Music teachers from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene performed an arrangement of Enya’s “May It Be” using just their voices and smartphones.
The “Quarantine Quartet” collaborated to spread some acapella joy to students, all while practicing social distancing.
Take a listen:
RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed
PHOTOS: Riverbend Elementary holds ‘teacher parade’
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.