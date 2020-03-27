Quarantine Quartet: Local music teachers harmonize while social distancing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Music teachers from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene performed an arrangement of Enya’s “May It Be” using just their voices and smartphones.

The “Quarantine Quartet” collaborated to spread some acapella joy to students, all while practicing social distancing.

Take a listen:

Ok kids! The “Quaran-Tet” (Quarantine Quartet) put a little something together! Thank you Stacia, Renee, and Anna for making this dream a reality, let’s collaborate again very soon! 😘😘😘 #quarantinequartet #quarentet #socialdistancing #sixfeetapart #lotr #enya #mayitbe #evenstar #choirteacherband #acapella Enya Arranged by Dorothy Horn Posted by Sara Carroll on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

