Q'emiln Park boat ramp to close for winter season November 8

by Erin Robinson

Ernie Vela Q'emlin Park boat launch

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Q’emiln Park boat ramp in Post Falls will close for the season on November 8.

The ramp closes each year in mid-November because of weather conditions and dropping water levels. It typically reopens in the late spring or early summer, depending on the amount of inflow into Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Avista asks that the public remember water levels and conditions around the dam are subject to change at any time. River uses should be cautious whenever using the waterways.

Customers can learn more about waterflow information here.

