QB Russell Wilson at women’s Sweet 16 game at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash.– Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made an appearance at Spokane Arena Friday night.

The football star posted a photo of the Maryland Terrapins and Stanford Cardinal game to his Instagram story. His sister Anna Wilson plays guard for Stanford. Several viewers also posted photos of him there.

The NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Tournament is at the Spokane Arena for the Sweet 16 games and Elite Eight. Get your tickets to the Elite Eight game on the Spokane Arena website.

Earlier this month, the Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

