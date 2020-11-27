Q&A: How do I safely shop online this holiday season?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

You have your holiday shopping list ready to go and you have flagged some online sales, but before you buy anything, how do you know you are not getting scammed?

There are a few easy steps to ensure you are shopping safely this holiday season.

The Washington Post recently created a list of tips.

1 – Do not use a debit card.

Credit cards offer fraud protection that debit cards do not and it can be a lot harder to get a refund on a debit card. And that credit card you are using? Do not store the info online because it can be stolen.

2 – Beware of phishing emails

If a deal is legitimate, you will find it directly on the company’s website. The same thing goes for tracking links – do not click on them. Instead, go directly to the shipping company’s website.

3 – Give out as little personal information as possible.

It is best to check out as a guest. If you have to set up an account in order to get a great deal, delete the account after you have made your purchase.

4 – Make sure you are shopping on a secure website.

It should have an “https” in the URL. The ‘S” stands for “secure.”

There should also be a lock icon on the address bar.

If you have more questions about how to shop safely this holiday season, or about anything else, submit your questions here. We’ll do our best to get them answered.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.