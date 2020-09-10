Puyallup man arrested for setting fire along SR 167

Associated Press by Associated Press

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – Washington State Patrol says a 36-year-old Puyallup man was arrested for setting a fire on State Route 167.

The patrol received a call just before 2 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in the median at North Meridian.

A Fife Police Officer pulled over after seeing a small fire burning next to a Chevy Pickup in the median, but the truck drove away.

State patrol says the officer followed the truck and took the suspect into custody.

The fire spread to both sides of the highway and was quickly contained.

The patrol says the suspect was livestreaming the fire on Facebook.

