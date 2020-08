Pullman’s Stubblefields closing permanently

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman’s Stubblefields will be closing permanently.

The popular bar and grill has been a Coug hangout for years.

The owners announced they will be closing the bar’s doors on Saturday, August 19.

Thank you Pullman for the years of business! We will be permanently closing our doors Saturday, Aug 29th. We have loved being part of your lives and will treasure the memories. Come get the last of our Stubby glasses as a souvenir. pic.twitter.com/6OfTmw0Te2 — Stubblefields (@Stubblefields) August 27, 2020

“We have loved being part of your lives and will treasure the memories,” they said in a Tweet.

People are invited to get the last of their Stubby glasses as a souvenir.