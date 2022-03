Pullman woman reported missing, possibly in Kennewick area

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police are looking for a woman last heard from on Sunday.Β

Chrystal Webb was last seen in Pullman, but may be in the Kennewick area.

Webb is 5'3" & may be in the Kennewick, WA area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Pullman Police at 509-334-0802.

