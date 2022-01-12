COVID-19 puts Pullman HS, Lincoln Middle School sports on hold

PULLMAN, Wash.– More Inland Northwest sports have been put on hold because of COVID-19 cases.

Pullman Public Schools said Pullman High School and Lincoln Middle School athletics were paused for two weeks. The break comes because of the number of student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19 or those who were in close contact with cases.

Pullman Public Schools continues to encourage students, workers and families to follow preventative health and safety measures. That includes wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and social distancing.

