Pullman shooting suspect claims he fired in self-defense
PULLMAN, Wash. — A suspect in Saturday’s shooting near Washington State University claimed he fired in self-defense.
One person was killed and another was severely injured in the shooting, which happened close to Greek Row.
George Melvin Harris III, 23, is the only person who has been arrested at this time. He faces a second-degree assault charge.
Court records show Harris turned himself into police and admitted to firing a gun. He told officers he was jumped, pulled out his concealed gun and began popping shots. He also told police shots were fired back at him.
The person killed in the shooting was identified as Liban Barre. A WSU football player named Brandon Gray was shot and injured. He was transported to a Spokane hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Harris appeared in court on his assault charge Monday. His bond for pre-trial release was set at $10,000.
