Pullman School District spending $725,000 for teacher bonuses in pandemic

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash — With most of their students still learning from home, the Pullman School District announced Wednesday teachers will be given bonuses of up to $2,000 for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pullman Schools employees will get $1,000 if they work part-time and $2,000 if they work full-time.

The cost to the district will be $725,000, which the district says will come from “reserves and savings due to designated dollars not spent during the pandemic.”

“This bonus is for overcoming the stressful challenge and for the extraordinary efforts our staff have taken on this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” finance director Diane Hodge told 4 News Now Thursday. “Every staff member’s work and collaboration has helped implement our reopening plan. It has not been easy and we are appreciative of the way everyone has responded. From extensive preparation and planning, to transportation and maintenance needs, meal planning, creative instruction, technology requests, and cleaning and sanitizing, everyone has had a significant role to make this work.”

The announcement came on the same day the school district said many of its students will not be coming back to the classroom full-time.

Right now, kindergarten through 5th grade students are learning in a hybrid model of at-home and in-person learning.

The district also said that middle and high school students would not return to full-time in-person learning this school year.

Earlier this school year, Pullman Schools reported nearly 200 fewer students were enrolled. Many left to enroll in districts that were allowing in-person learning.

Groups of Pullman parents have been vocal against the district’s decision, including holding a rally last fall.

Whitman County has what the state considers “moderate” COVID-19 activity. 3,201 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

