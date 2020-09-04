Pullman School District hit by several ‘Zoom bombing’ attempts, changing online protocols

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman School District has changed its virtual learning protocol after “Zoom-bombers” attempted to disrupt classes.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Bob Maxwell said there were several attempts by hackers to interrupt online courses in the past two days.

During one of the sessions, an inappropriate video was shown for a few seconds and inappropriate comments were made in other attempts.

“In each of these attempts, the teacher immediately ended the session and contacted administrators,” Maxwell said.

The Instructional Technology department and Pullman Police Department were also informed, and parents of students were notified about the incidents.

The district is now changing some of its online protocol as a result. All live learning experiences via Zoom will be disconnected and will instead be held through Google Meets. Recorded learning experiences using Zoom may continue.

Maxwell said additional authorization protocols are also being developed. He asked that parents review internet safety procedures with students and if anyone has any type of hacking in a live session, to immediately report it to their parent, teacher or principal.

“Please know we are doing everything in our power to stop what is happening,” Maxwell said.

