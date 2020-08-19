Pullman Police to start enforcing mask mandate with fines, possible jail time

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — The statewide mask mandate has been in effect for weeks and, though it has always been punishable by fines and jail time, police departments have said they will enforce it through education.

On Wednesday, the Pullman Police Department sent a press release stating officers will begin enforcing the mandate with more than just a warning.

People found violating Governor Jay Inslee’s proclamation, requiring face masks and social distancing, will receive a gross misdemeanor that could result in a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a year in jail.

Those found violating a local or State Board of Health order could face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $100 and/or three months in jail.

People allowing a party or gathering with attendees not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing could face a Class 2 Civil infraction punishable by a $250 fine and a $350 fine for subsequent violations. This also applies for people who hold gatherings with more than 10 people present.

Additionally, people who fail to leave a party or gathering can be charged with a misdemeanor that could result in a $100 fine or three months in jail.

PPD said any violations involving Washington State University students will be reported to the WSU Center for Community Standards and the university may take action.

