Pullman Police: Security cameras show man taking TVs from Walmart

PULLMAN, Wash.– The Pullman Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera helping himself to TVs from Walmart.

The police department posted pictures of him leaving with the TVs Monday. He is then seen in a white car with the TVs on top of it.

Police said the man talked to a sales associate and hinted he might work in healthcare.

If you know who he is, the Pullman Police Department wants you to call Officer Humphrey at (509) 334-0802. The case number is 21-P00008.

#CanYouIDMe?

This subject helped himself to a couple of new televisions from the Pullman Walmart. He spoke w/ a sales associate & hinted that he may work in healthcare. Please call Officer Humphrey at (509) 334-0802 w/ tips or info. (Case # 21-P00008). #MyPD #ItTakesAVillage pic.twitter.com/fxFWHas5uz — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) January 3, 2022

