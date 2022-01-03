Pullman Police: Security cameras show man taking TVs from Walmart
PULLMAN, Wash.– The Pullman Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera helping himself to TVs from Walmart.
The police department posted pictures of him leaving with the TVs Monday. He is then seen in a white car with the TVs on top of it.
Police said the man talked to a sales associate and hinted he might work in healthcare.
If you know who he is, the Pullman Police Department wants you to call Officer Humphrey at (509) 334-0802. The case number is 21-P00008.
