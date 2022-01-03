Pullman Police: Security cameras show man taking TVs from Walmart

Tasha Cain-Gray,
Posted:
Updated:
by Tasha Cain-Gray

PULLMAN, Wash.– The Pullman Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera helping himself to TVs from Walmart.

The police department posted pictures of him leaving with the TVs Monday. He is then seen in a white car with the TVs on top of it.

Police said the man talked to a sales associate and hinted he might work in healthcare.

If you know who he is, the Pullman Police Department wants you to call Officer Humphrey at (509) 334-0802. The case number is 21-P00008.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories