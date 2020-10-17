Four runaway teens found safe, Pullman Police say

PULLMAN, Wash. — Four missing teens believed to have run away were found safe Saturday, Pullman Police confirmed. 

Police first asked for help finding two missing girls last seen at their home around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. They were believed to be with two boys, identified as Caleb and Ricardo.

PC: Pullman Police

Police believed the group was headed toward Montana in the car pictured. No information was given as to where they were found.  

