Four runaway teens found safe, Pullman Police say
PULLMAN, Wash. — Four missing teens believed to have run away were found safe Saturday, Pullman Police confirmed.
Police first asked for help finding two missing girls last seen at their home around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. They were believed to be with two boys, identified as Caleb and Ricardo.
Police believed the group was headed toward Montana in the car pictured. No information was given as to where they were found.
