Pullman Police search for missing 23-year-old last seen on Thursday

PULLMAN, Wash.– The Pullman Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Officers say Eric Virta, 23, was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Pullman. He is six-foot-two and weighs about 200 pounds. Police say he might also have a beard.

He could be in a white 2014 Honda CRV with Washington license plate AYA7695.

Anyone with information on where he is should call Officer Teayana McNannay or Officer Garrett Willis at (509) 334-0802. Pullman PD Case # 21-P09981.

