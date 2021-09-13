Pullman Police looking for missing 50-year-old woman
PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.
Rebecca Madrigalejos, 50, was last seen Sunday at 6:30 p.m. She was seen near St. Thomas More on NE B St.
Madrigalejos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, navy jeans and black and white shoes.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Officer Padrta at 509-334-0802
