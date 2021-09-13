Pullman Police looking for missing 50-year-old woman

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

Rebecca Madrigalejos, 50, was last seen Sunday at 6:30 p.m. She was seen near St. Thomas More on NE B St.

MISSING PERSON: Rebecca Madrigalejos (50), black hair, brown eyes, 5'3", ~130 lbs. Last seen near St. Thomas More (820 NE B Street) ~6:30pm Sunday 9/12, wearing a grey hoodie, navy jeans, black & white shoes. Call Officer Padrta at (509) 334-0802 w/ info!#MyPD #PleaseRetweet pic.twitter.com/K1SEQXLd0t — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) September 13, 2021

Madrigalejos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, navy jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Officer Padrta at 509-334-0802

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.