Pullman Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Lily Johnston was last seen on Monday around 2:30 p.m. near the Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Johnson is about 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 509-334-0802.

