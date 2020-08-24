Pullman Police issue warnings to party hosts ignoring state mandates

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department responded to a dozen parties over the weekend, the police chief said Monday morning.

According to Chief Gary Jenkins, officers gave out warnings to people who hosted parties and said there were a few on Greek row and College Hill.

Whitman County is in stage 3 of the state’s reopening plan and gatherings are limited to 10 people. Additionally, the statewide mask mandate remains in effect.

Earlier this month, the department said it would start passing out fines for those who were not complying with the mask mandate. Despite this, the department did not hand out any tickets this past weekend.

Jenkins said those who received warnings this weekend will get a ticket if they are contacted another time for the same reason.

Jenkins said, depending on the number of parties and COVID-19 cases in Whitman County, the department may move to stricter enforcement. He said there will be no warnings next time and the person would automatically get a ticket.

On Sunday, Whitman County reported that 39 people tested positive for the coronavirus overnight, bringing the county’s total to 211 cases, all of whom are young.

