Pullman Police: Hacker shows inappropriate video during middle school Zoom class

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman School District has launched an investigation to identify the person who hacked a Zoom class and showed inappropriate videos.

Pullman Police said the person hacked into a band class at Lincoln Middle School and displayed a video of bestiality.

Police were contacted, but the PSD’s IT department is looking into what and who caused the incident.

