Pullman police find multiple dead animals inside apartment

PULLMAN, Wash.– A dead dog led police to find more than a dozen animals inside an apartment in Pullman.

The Pullman Police Department said somebody called to report seeing a dead dog and ferret inside a Ruckus apartment. The animal control officer responded and saw the animals for themselves, investigators said.

The police department got a search warrant for the apartment and when they went inside they found more dead animals. Police said they found a dead dog, three ferrets, three dead sugar gliders, a snake, a geiko and a bearded dragon.

Officers said they found living animals as well. Inside the apartment, there were two dogs, two cats, a bearded dragon, a tortoise, a geiko and two hedgehogs.

Pullman police said they are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

