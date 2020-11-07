Pullman parents give mixed reaction to plans for hybrid learning after the new year

PULLMAN, Wash. – Students in the Pullman School District will continue distance learning until next year. The school board decided to phase kids into a hybrid schedule starting January 4, if it is safe to do so.

Whitman County has seen an outbreak of COVID-19 cases as Washington State University started school again. At its peak, the county saw a rate of 1280.7 cases per 100,000 people in late August. The rate has declined since then, seeing 472.8 cases per 100,000 in mid-October.

The Pullman School Board decided to phase in two grade levels every two weeks starting with kindergarten and first grade.

If that’s the path they continue for middle and high school students, Lisa Johnson’s senior might not go back to class until the middle of next semester.

Johnson said the lack of human connection has been tough on her daughter.

“Give the parents the choice, follow what the recommendations our health care officials have put out for us,” she said.

On October 15, The Whitman County Department of Public Health recommended kindergarten through fifth grade students return to school.

However, the school board just discussed a start date to implement the phase-in of students.

Superintendent Bob Maxwell says the board wanted enough information and data before making a decision. He said at that time when the recommendation, they were still putting on the final pieces of their plans.

“That again had to be presented to the board. That’s why you saw a delay to a final response between when Whitman County Department of Health issued a recommendation to when we’ve had the plan approved,” he told 4 News Now.

Which it did on Wednesday during a more than hour long meeting.

Three of five board members approved bringing students back to school January 4 on a few conditions:

Testing options be available for students and staff all in a safe environment

There would be sufficient substitutes to teach

The board would receive weekly updates regarding the conditions at schools regarding testing, safety and any other concerns

Maxwell says he will have to look into the conditions of testing and having sufficient substitutes, as there would be many logistics they have to work through for testing in school. As for having sufficient substitutes, they’re working on that, but Maxwell says it has been difficult to have substitutes even before the pandemic.

A representative with the Whitman County Department of Public Health said a new metric is coming out that can help with future decisions in bringing students back, which the district will use.

Members of the board received more than a hundred emails from people in the community about the reopening plans.

“It shows our community is divided like the presidential election. I mean it’s like 50/50. That is why our board is having such a hard time of this and I would say that’s indicative of the fact that we are listening to our constituents,” said board member Nathan Roberts.

Roberts was in favor of starting in January, saying that as a historian himself, he could see the COVID-19 situation getting worse. Troy Henderson, the director of the Whitman County Health Department, says he does anticipate more people testing positive for COVID-19 in January through March.

The consistency of having students in class was important to him, too, which Maxwell agrees with.

“We do want to get our kids back in person, but we also want to make sure it’s safe to do so. We really want to avoid opening up and then having to shut down. That causes a lot of disruptions for our families, for our students, for our staff,” Maxwell said.

However starting the schedule they way the board wanted, board president Susan Weed said high school students wouldn’t be able to start for a while.

She told the board she read more than a hundred emails, hearing stories from families about the mental health impact on kids learning remotely.

“If we do open, we are still offering choices, we’re not forcing one kid back into the school. We’re not forcing them into an unsafe environment. To me if we open, we’re trying to help as many as we can in a safe way,” she said.

That’s the choice Johnson wants for her daughter, too. Now, she’s thinking about switching her daughter out of the school district and attend another to get into hybrid learning and have some social interaction.

“It’s very depressing and it’s really hard having that happen 10 to 15 miles away,” she said. “It’s also hard having it happen within the county. These are situations that are being successfully executed throughout the county.”

The ultimate decision to wait to bring students back in January upset Weed, as she wanted to bring students back sooner.

“We are harming, we are hurting our students,” Weed said.

The board meeting progressed on with the vote, which Weed did not approve.

“All those in favor of by doing this, stupid – I’m sorry, I’m just, I can’t. I don’t see any reason for any of this,” she said

The outburst from Weed shocked Pullman mom Jesica Sweedler DeHart.

“I wasn’t expecting that, to see someone in a professional format that I actually voted for,” she said.

Sweedler DeHart says she’s happy that the board decided to reopen after the new year. She told 4 News Now her children are doing “surprisingly well” with distance learning.

Not only are they learning in school, she said they’re getting life lessons, too.

“What they they’re learning about the world and the pandemic, and being home, is complementing what they’re learning in the classroom. They’re absolutely engaged in their learning and, in some ways, even doing better than before, because they have the time to focus,” she said.

On the other hand, Johnson said she was happy to see board members fight for their kids to get back into schools.

“I don’t think anyone’s forced to. The choice should be there for the parents to be able to send kids back to school,” Johnson said.

