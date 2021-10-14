Pullman on track to break its record record low temperature

PULLMAN, Wash.– It might only be about halfway through October, but the temperatures are dropping.

It was so chilly in fact, Pullman may have recorded its coldest Oct. 13 on record at 43 degrees. It beat out its previous record of 44 degrees which was set in 1969.

The National Weather Service says it won’t be official until midnight.

Spokane came close to breaking its record but didn’t get cold enough. Its record for Oct. 13 was set in 1881 and is 36 degrees. However, this year’s temperature takes the silver at 40 degrees.

Some parts of the Inland Northwest even saw some snow flurries.

It is set to warm up this weekend, then drop into the mid-50s early next week.

As of 6:30PM: Pullman, WA will break the record for the lowest high temperature for October 13th. Pullman only made it to 43F this afternoon. Previous record of 44F was set back in 1969. This will not be official until midnight. #wawx #winterisclose — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 14, 2021

