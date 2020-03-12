Pullman Mayor declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson has declared a state of emergency for the city, effective immediately.

According to the City of Pullman, this facilitates possible assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and from regional and state resources. The City also opened an Emergency Operations Center at the police department to manage emergency-related information.

Mayor Johnson urges residents to continue to support local businesses, as the outbreak has the potential to notably affect the local economy.

The City says they will work with the SBA to grant loans to local businesses, as they become available.

