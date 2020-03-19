Pullman Fire Dept. temporarily quarantined after helping patient being tested for COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Both City of Pullman Fire Department stations were placed in mandatory quarantine status for two hours on Wednesday when they received word that a patient they helped was being tested for COVID-19.

Due to the possible exposure, one member of the department has been placed in quarantine until the patient’s test results are received. That member has chosen to quarantine away from home in an effort to not expose family.

Pullman Fire provided the update to encourage the community to continue taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

