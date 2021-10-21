Pullman duplex completely destroyed in fire

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Matthew Haugen

PULLMAN, Wash. — A duplex on Lost Trail in Pullman was completely destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Authorities said the fire started in a garage around 7 a.m. Investigators believe ammunition in the space started the fire.

A responding police officer was hit by some kind of projectile, but only had minor injuries.

Fire crews are still in the area putting out hot spots.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.